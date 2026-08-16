Magic complete second unbeaten club basketball season with comprehensive win in final

The Mid City Magic completed their second unbeaten season with a convincing 105-83 win over the City Rise Bombers in the Dunedin men’s A grade final on Saturday. They set up the 22-point victory with an impressive opening quarter. They shot out to a 33-17 lead thanks to some flash shooting from out wide. Finals MVP Jack Hollingworth landed three triples in a row and Lachie Cameron stuck a couple of timely three-pointers as well. Hollingworth went on to post a game-high 31 points. Patrick Freeman racked up 25 points and Mac Stodart collected 13. Matt Brien helped the Bombers rally in the second quarter with a series of three-pointers. He top-scored for his side with 20 points. Tom Cowie (17 points), Harry Townsend (15) and Patrick Tipene (15) made valuable contributions as well. The Bombers closed the gap midway through the third period and the game was back in the balance briefly. But the Magic had another gear. Stodard, who had got into some foul trouble, returned and helped close out the game. Freeman got busy in the final quarter. OTAGO IMAGES/OTAGO DAILY TIMESJack Hollingworth brings the ball up the court for the Magic. Photo: Gregor Richardson But Hollingworth was the star. Whether he was driving to the hoop or tossing up a three-point attempt, he just kept finding ways to score. Magic coach Lane Sievwright said the opening quarter was key. “I thought that first quarter was fantastic,” he said. “We worked well together as a team. “We locked down their players as well as we could have, and we just maintained that intensity and everything seemed to go our way for that first quarter. “They did really well in the second. “They pushed back and made some big shots and, you know, put us under a bit of pressure. “But, you know, that’s what you expect in a final.” Sievwright said it was the first time in the club’s history the Magic had gone unbeaten in consecutive seasons.