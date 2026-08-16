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Basketball

Magic complete second unbeaten club basketball season with comprehensive win in final

Ieremia Morris (Mid City Magic) fights hard to get off a shot between City Rise Bombers defenders Matt Brien (left) and Tom Cowie during the Dunedin A grade men\\'s club basketball final at the Edgar Centre on Saturday. Photo: Gregor Richardson
Ieremia Morris (Mid City Magic) fights hard to get off a shot between City Rise Bombers defenders Matt Brien (left) and Tom Cowie during the Dunedin A grade men\\'s club basketball final at the Edgar Centre on Saturday. Photo: Gregor Richardson
Ieremia Morris (Mid City Magic) fights hard to get off a shot between City Rise Bombers defenders Matt Brien (left) and Tom Cowie during the Dunedin A grade men's club basketball final at the Edgar Centre on Saturday. Photo: Gregor Richardson
Adrian Seconi
Adrian Seconi
Adrian SeconiSports reporter
Sunday, August 16, 2026
Sport|Basketball
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