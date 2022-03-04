Aussie cricket great Rod Marsh dies

Rod Marsh. Photo: Getty

Australian cricket great Rod Marsh is being hailed as among the sport's most influential figures after passing away, aged 74.

Marsh suffered a heart attack in Queensland last Thursday and has died in an Adelaide hospital.

A combative wicketkeeper-batsman, Marsh played 96 test matches for Australia between 1970 and 1984 and 92 one-day internationals.

On retirement, he held test cricket's then world record for most wicketkeeping dismissals, 355.

The aggressive left-handed batsman was also the first Australian wicketkeeper to score a test century, making three test tons in his decorated career.

While Marsh's on-field exploits were legendary, the deep thinker of the game was also renowned worldwide as a coach and talent-spotter.

Marsh headed Australia's cricket academy before filling the same role in England and was the inaugural head of an International Cricket Council world coaching academy in Dubai.

He also served as commentator and became Australia's chairman of selectors in 2014, a position he held for two years.

"Quite a few players and staff members have had really good relationships with Rod in the past," Australia's test captain Pat Cummins told reporters on Thursday.

"It's really tough. It has certainly been a conversation point over here."

Marsh suffered a heart attack in Bundaberg, Queensland, last Thursday.

He was transferred in an induced coma to the Royal Adelaide Hospital, in the city he resided, earlier this week.

Tributes from Australia and around the world have flooded social media on news of the death of Marsh, who became a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 1982 and was elected to the Sport Australia Hall Of Fame in 1985 and the Cricket Hall Of Fame in 2005.

Marsh leaves his wife Ros and sons Dan, who captained Tasmania to their first Sheffield Shield win, Paul, a former CEO of the Australian Cricketers' Association, and Jamie.