Career-best game for spinner

Two five-wicket bags, two centuries and one topsy-turvy game.

Wellington wrist spinner Peter Younghusband claimed five-for and batted for nearly six hours to put pressure on Otago at the Basin Reserve this weekend.

He ripped through the Volts middle order to take a career-best five for 65.

Otago right-hander Dale Phillips (127) struck a century but Younghusband’s efforts helped restrict the visitors to 280.

Younghusband still had more to give. He came in late on Saturday as the nightwatchman and saw off 18 deliveries. He continued his vigil yesterday, eventually getting through to 80 from 257 balls in a marathon stay at the crease.

Gareth Severin (105) inched his way towards his third first-class century and added 166 for the third wicket with Younghusband.

But Otago fought back through their captain Dean Foxcroft. The off spinner claimed his second first-class five-wicket haul — a career-best six for 49 — to drag the Volts back into the contest.

However, Michael Bracewell slugged a rapid 40 late in the day to stretch the lead to 58.

Wellington will resume this morning on 338 for nine.

On Saturday, Phillips and Thorn Parkes put on 102 for the second wicket.

They took some shine off the ball and some energy out of the Wellington attack.

But Michael Snedden skittled Parkes for 62 and his departure triggered a change of fortune for the home team.

Younghusband went to work. He spun a leggie past the forward defence of Foxcroft (2). It pitched on leg and hit off. Beautiful to watch unless you are the batter.

Jamal Todd (2) and Luke Georgeson (0) got out from consecutive balls, and Younghusband suddenly had three.

Max Chu added 35 before he was trapped lbw and Younghusband completed his five-wicket haul with the scalp of Travis Muller.

Phillips made steady progress towards his fifth first-class century at the other end, though.

He dispatched a series of pleasant drives off the front foot and brought up the milestone with an exquisite on drive.

Wellington were threatening to pull away until Foxcroft brought himself on and started picking up wickets.

Severin got himself strangled down the legside and Nick Kelly chopped on.

Muhammad Abbas and Tom Blundell both went back to balls they should have pressed forward to.

Nathan Smith hit a return catch and Bracewell picked out a fielder.

It was fine spell by the under-rated right-armer.

In the other two matches, Central Districts lead Auckland by 46 runs in Napier and Canterbury have a 124-run lead against Northern Districts in Rangiora.

Otago

T Parkes b Snedden 62

J Cumming c Blundell b Smith 7

D Phillips c Kelly b van Beek 127

D Foxcroft b Younghusband 2

J Todd c&b Younghusband 2

L Georgeson c Greenwood b Y’husband 0

M Chu c Blundell b Younghusband 35

B Lockrose lbw Snedden 7

T Muller c&b Younghusband 4

A Hazeldine not out 20

J Duffy c Bracewell b Smith 5

Extras (3lb, 2w, 4nb) 9

Total (all out, 83.5 overs) 280

Fall: 1-9, 2-111, 3-135, 4-143, 5-143, 6-209, 7-224, 8-232, 9-275, 10-280.

Bowling: N Smith 18.5-6-47-2, L van Beek 16-3-52-1 (1w), M Snedden 17-2-63-2 (1w, 4nb), M Bracewell 13-2-50-0, P Younghusband 19-2-65-5.

Wellington

T Robinson c Cumming b Georgeson 13

N Greenwood b Georgeson 7

G Severin c Chu b Foxcroft 105

P Younghusband b Duffy 80

N Kelly b Foxcroft 26

M Abbas lbw Foxcroft 25

T Blundell b Foxcroft 14

M Bracewell c Cumming b Foxcroft 40

N Smith c&b Foxcroft 4

L van Beek not out 5

Extras (2lb, 7w, 10nb) 19

Total (9 wkts, 106.4 overs) 338

Fall: 1-16, 2-25, 3-191, 4-234, 5-269, 6-277, 7-308, 8-314, 9-338.

Bowling: J Duffy 22-7-72-1 (3nb), L Georgeson 22-3-61-2 (2w), A Hazeldine 14-1-42-0 (3w, 6nb), T Muller 14-2-66-0 (2w, 1nb), B Lockrose 18-1-46-0, D Foxcroft 16.4-2-49-6.