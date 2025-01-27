Jackson stars for Country

Cameron Jackson played a starring role as Otago Country claimed a first-innings win over North Otago in the Hawke Cup qualifying game at the weekend.

Amal Asok (65 off 56 balls), Jeremy Smith (33) and Blake James (31 not out) had useful knocks as North Otago posted 202 in their first innings. Matt West was the pick of the Country bowlers with four for 46.

Jackson then played a stunning individual hand. Country plummeted to 92 for six — three batters had ducks — before Jackson counter-attacked, smacking 105 off 88 balls as the visitors pushed to 208 for eight before declaring.

North Otago were in big trouble at 30 for five in their second innings, just 24 runs ahead, when rain forced play to be abandoned.

