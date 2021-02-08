Martin takes game by scruff of neck as Sparks finish in style

Katey Martin shows the style which saw her score 85 at the University of Otago Oval on Saturday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

If only the Otago Sparks could start the campaign again.

Katey Martin dragged her side through to its third win in the Super Smash with a whirlwind knock of 85 against Northern Districts at the University of Otago Oval on Saturday.

She grabbed a slick stumping and made a catch to help complete the 42-run win in what was the Sparks final twenty20 game of the season.

The home team posted a season-high 153 for six and restricted the visiting side to 111 for nine.

Otago finished fifth on the ladder after winning three games.

Spinner Eden Carson took three for 18 and seamer Emma Black two for 10 in arguably the team’s best performance of the campaign.

But Martin was the star. She blasted 11 boundaries and two sixes during an innings in which she displayed some impeccable timing — the sort of timing which deserted her earlier in the tournament.

Her improved form over the past few weeks coincided with some much better efforts from the Sparks.

‘‘If we would have turned the season around earlier it would have made a bit of a difference but that is the way it goes,’’ Martin said.

‘‘I’ve been really proud of the way the group has fought back. We’ve had some tough conversations and we’re just finding our way again.’’

The win lifted the Sparks off the bottom of the standings but they were still well short of making the playoffs.

‘‘I honestly don’t think we are that far away. But what I’m most happy with is that we had different players step up at different times throughout the season.

‘‘We will be better for the experience next year and hopefully we can turn those wins we should have got into actual wins and make that top three.’’

Earlier, Hayley Jensen was asked to open the batting in her return game after missing the previous three matches through injury.

The White Ferns all-rounder approached the innings with a clear game plan to hit the ball over the top.

The Sparks had struggled to take advantage of the fielding restrictions in recent games, so it was a positive move. But on 11 she hit a return catch to spinner Nensi Patel.

But Martin was quickly into her work. She struck 15 runs from the last over of the power play to inject some momentum.

The veteran White Ferns wicketkeeper-batswomen powered her way to 50 off 34 balls.

She combined with opener Polly Inglis in a damaging 75-run stand.

Charlotte Sarsfield struck back for the Spirit. She removed Inglis for 28 and the Millie Cowan first ball.

But Martin was into a nice rhythm and made rapid progress towards a potential maiden century in the format.

But the milestone went begging when she moved to off and was trapped lbw by Brooke Halliday.

Jensen made a surprise appearance at the bowling crease. There had been talk she would play as a specialist batswoman but she rewrote the script and got the key wicket of opener Katie Gurrey, who got a top edge to the keeper on 17.

Martin stumped fellow opener Kate Anderson for 15 off the bowling of Sophie Oldershaw a couple of overs later.

From there on it was uphill in a three-wheeled car.