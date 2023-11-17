Notes from the slip, November 17th

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Hitting the mark
Bugger. The Black Caps were bundled out of the World Cup by a classy Indian side. They were just too good and most of us knew that going in.
Losing the toss did not help. There is simply too big of an advantage for the side batting first during day-night games at Wankhede Stadium.
But unlike 2019, there is no sense the Black Caps were ripped off. They did about as well as might have been expected.
The loss of our best seamer, Matt Henry, was more costly than perhaps initially thought.
Trent Boult was not the potent force he has been previously, and Tim Southee was arguably lucky to get the gig ahead of Adam Milne, who was overlooked for the tournament.
Devon Conway fell into the category of disappointing as well. He did not kick on from his superb knock of 152 not out in the opening game against England.
Tom Latham slots into that camp as well. He did not have a meaningful impact.
But the Black Caps did uncover a new star in Rachin Ravindra.
He is bound to be popping up in the IPL next season after plundering 578 runs in his first World Cup.
Daryl Mitchell continued to underlined his value in the side.
His knock of 134 in the semifinal gave the Black Caps a sniff.
And Kane Williamson — what a champ.
He battled his way back from a knee injury and shook off a thumb injury as well to scored three half centuries in four innings.
Hat tip to Mitchell Santner, who has endured endless abuse in this column over the years but was easily our best performed bowler.
Crease bound