Nothing separating three teams

Albion, Oamaru, and Union finished the round-robin phase of the Dick Hunt Rosebowl holiday competition locked on equal points at the top of the table.

Each team secured one win against the others, leaving the challenge of determining which teams will play in the final this coming Friday.

In the final round of the competition, Albion faced Glenavy, while Union went up against Valley.

Union and Albion needed wins to secure their places at the top of the table with Oamaru.

Amal Asok single-handedly secured Albion’s victory by smashing 95 not out off just 58 balls. His knock included seven sixes and seven fours on the artificial wicket at Glenavy. Chasing a target of 124, Albion reached 129 for five in 19 overs.

Harry Murphy took two for 26 of his four overs.

Earlier, Glenavy posted 123 for six in their 20 overs, key contributions coming from Jeremiah Shields (34) and Jordan Mulligan (20).

Aneesh Bose was the standout bowler for Albion, taking two for 21 from his four overs.

Valley won the toss against Union and elected to bat at King George Park.

Union immediately applied pressure, restricting Valley to 91 for eight in their 20 overs. Jack Price was the only batter to make a notable contribution with 22 runs.

For Union, Blake Martin was outstanding with figures of three for seven from four overs, while Daniel Martin supported brilliantly, taking two for four from three overs.

In reply, Blake James (34 not out) and Alex Wilson (28 not out) guided their team to an eight-wicket victory, reaching 92 for two in just 12 overs.

— Scott Cameron