Taieri polish off dominant season

It is how it should be.

Taieri posted a four-wicket win over Green Island in the Dunedin club one-day final at Brooklands on Saturday.

They have been utterly dominant all season.

Taieri did not lose a single game during round-robin play in any of the three formats.

However, they did slip to a 13-run loss to North East Valley in the T20 final in February.

Green Island put 172 on the board in Saturday’s final, which was not too challenging. But it was also one of those targets that can seem further away than it appears.

Samuel Duff took three for 29 and Ben Lockrose and Ollie Shore captured two wickets apiece to keep the run chase down.

Volts all-rounder Jake Gibson top-scored for Green Island with 67 from 66 balls.

Mayank Malhotra added a valuable 33 from No 8.

Green Island did well to recover. They had slumped to 61 for six.

Taieri openers Ruben Clinton (26) and Cameron Jackson (28) put on 54 for the first wicket to set a solid base for Taieri, and Kevin Loggenberg made a patient undefeated 54 from 84 balls to help seal the win.

adrian.seconi@odt.co.nz