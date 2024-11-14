Academy impresses Herbert

Dunedin City Royals academy player Taylor Martin, 12, dribbles the ball under the watchful eye of former All Whites coach Ricki Herbert (left) and academy director Blair Scoullar at Logan Park Turf. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Former All Whites coach Ricki Herbert sees promise in Dunedin’s young footballers.

Herbert spent a "super cool" couple of days in Dunedin this week observing how the Dunedin City Royals academy — which started this year — functions and was impressed by what he found.

"I know it’s only been a short period of time but it was really good. Great to see the kids out on the turf and playing and well set up and organised," Herbert said.

"They’re off to a really good start."

Herbert, who coached the All Whites from 2005 to 2013, has a long-standing connection with Royals academy director Blair Scoullar, who played under Herbert at the All Whites.

They brainstormed ideas for the Royals academy’s future — which Herbert felt was bright — and Herbert passed on his knowledge.

It also opened the dialogue for a relationship between the Royals and Herbert’s own academy, RH3.

RH3 held national camps every year and they would be open to Royals academy players who were selected.

Herbert said academies were the pinnacle for providing experiences in football — both at community and high-performance level — and gave players a sense of belonging.

It also gave him a great sense of pride in seeing players develop.

"For me, it’s really important. It’s been my life, really.

"It’s opportunities for children, it’s some pathways, it’s a football journey, it’s a chance to enjoy the code and the sport that they love."

Academies helped provide more structure in the game and development of players.

"That’s such a great thing for the Royals that they can really wave this flag and have a very, very prominent sort of venue for kids from all around Dunedin to come and attend.

"Whether they’re connected with the club or whether they’re not, I think the important thing is having a really [good] environment young players can turn up, and enjoy it and progress ... and have some fun.

"I certainly saw a lot of that in the last two days."

Having two New Zealand A-League teams in the Wellington Phoenix and Auckland FC gave young players more to aspire to.

Herbert, who was the inaugural coach of the Phoenix from 2007 to 2013, is thrilled to have two New Zealand clubs in the league.

The opening derby was "super to watch" and attracted plenty of commentary, fan engagement and a "whole raft of things that we’ve never experienced".

"It just put football stronger into our country.

"It just makes the DNA even bigger and better when you have two teams going head-to-head, and let’s hope they’re prominent in the A-League and doing well."

Having a national rivalry was healthy and having national players on both rosters added to it.

"I think for up-and-coming players that’s always good to have that chance to kind of see a national player who might be playing abroad somewhere and is now back playing in a professional club in New Zealand."

Kiwi players are pretty good overseas too, with All Whites captain Chris Wood scoring eight goals in 11 games for Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League.

Wood became the first New Zealander to be named the league’s player of the month for October.

Herbert said Wood was an "absolute icon" for the All Whites and had been in incredible form.

"He was 17 for me coming on and playing in a World Cup in 2010. He’s had a stellar career," Herbert said.

"He’s hit a purple patch at the moment and for goal scorers, that’s an incredibly great space to be in.

"What better timing that he’s more than likely — I’m not predicting who it’s going to be — but leading the line on Friday night against Vanuatu in a World Cup qualifier.

"What better time to be in the limelight in the EPL."