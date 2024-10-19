Ex-Mosgiel midfielder ready for A-League debut

Cameron Howieson looks to ignite the attack for Auckland City during the Fifa Club World Cup game against Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia last season. Howieson played 192 games and scored 42 goals for Auckland City before joining Auckland FC. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES

Meikle: How’s life, Cam? Enjoying things with Auckland FC?

Howieson: Yeah, it’s been great. It’s been brilliant for me to be back in fulltime training. We’ve got a great set-up here, and a great bunch of lads. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.

When you first heard about Auckland FC, did you immediately think, yes please, I want a part of that?

Yeah, definitely. When I got in contact with the club, it was a no-brainer for me. It’s been a little bit of a wait but it’s been very good from the first day I walked in.

And here comes the first A-League game. Brisbane Roar, Mt Smart Stadium, 5pm. How are the lads feeling?

Absolutely buzzing. I think you can feel the atmosphere around the dressing room. Sounds like it’s going to be a big crowd, hopefully a sell-out and a great atmosphere. And hopefully we can make sure the fans go away happy with a win on the opening day of the season.

It’s an unusual situation, having a team starting from scratch. Can you help us get an idea of how things are shaping, and your realistic aims for the season?

We’re a new side, but we’ve got high ambitions. We want to go out there and put ourselves on the map and come out of the season holding some silverware. But that comes down to a lot of hard work. We’ve worked hard for three months. I think you’ll see a good style of play, very attacking. We want to work hard in high positions on the field and really get at other teams. It’s going to be exciting for the fans watching.

There is already a lot of talk about the "Kiwi Clasico". Looking forward to playing the Phoenix?

Yeah, definitely. I’ve obviously been away with the national team recently and there are a lot of boys there that are in the Nix. The boys have been talking about it and they’re pumped for it, and we’re pumped for it. Hopefully we can get the upper hand in Wellington in the first game. What an occasion that’s going to be. When the fixtures came out, it was the first one we were looking at. I’m sure it’s going to be hostile down there in Wellington.

The Phoenix have fans all around the country. Do you want to see Auckland FC getting some of those fans?

We want to see Auckland FC shirts all around New Zealand, not just in Auckland. Hopefully, from our attacking football that we play, and fans and people watching on the telly, you can see that and get right behind it. The Nix have been around for a wee while now, so we’ve got some catching up to do. But I’m sure from what we want to try to do here from day one, it’s going to be a bright future for the club. And hopefully we can change those yellow shirts into Auckland FC shirts.

Cameron Howieson.

Definitely Hiroki [Sakai]. His name speaks for itself. His career ... has been tremendous — three World Cups. You can see that day in and day out, his professionalism and his humbleness. We’ve welcomed all the overseas boys very well and they’re bought into what we’re trying to do here. Hiroki is one that stands out, but all of them ... I’m sure everyone will be able to see what they’re about and what quality they bring to the team. It’s very exciting for the Kiwis and the Auckland fans to go out and watch them. Same with the Kiwi lads.

You’ve had another good taste of life with the All Whites this year, and you scored your first goal. Do you still feel you have a lot to offer in the national jersey?

Yeah, definitely. From being a little boy playing in Mosgiel, it’s been a dream to play for the All Whites and I’ve done that on numerous occasions. I still feel like I can offer a lot. Firstly, I’ve got to do that club-wise. I’ve got to prove myself and put on performances to obviously make it difficult for Darren Bazeley. We’ve got a lot of quality in the national team, especially in the midfield areas. I’ve just got to put my head down, work hard and put on performances to make him have a hard decision.

You turn 30 in a couple of months. Hardly ancient, but when you look back on your career, what do you think about what you’ve achieved?

I’m happy with it, but I know I’ve got a lot more to offer. I remember when I made my All Whites debut at 17, so that was 13 years ago. It’s crazy to think how far away that was. I want to get more caps. I want to play more international football. Hopefully good performances for Auckland will put me on the map to more caps. What’s the World Cup? 2026. I want to be on that flight. I’ve got to just knuckle down, work hard and give it my best shot.

The All Whites seem to have a bit of a golden generation coming through. Excited by what you see?

There’s a lot of quality. I can only speak very highly of the players I’ve seen come through the last few years. The young boys — I say young, but they’re playing at very high levels. They’ve got a lot of experience of playing at the highest level. It’s good to be competing with these types of players, but the environment is very good. The quality from when I first stepped in at 17 has only got better.

You’ve been gone from the South a long time, but do you still feel that sort of connection to Mosgiel?

Yeah, definitely. I haven’t been back in a wee while, but I still follow the Mosgiel club and keep a look out at the results and stuff like that. I try to stay connected as much as I can. I still have some mates there and I’d like to get down maybe in the offseason. I have very good memories from my time there. I can only speak highly about the club.

Are you expecting your home town to switch their allegiance from the Phoenix to Auckland FC?

Hah, yeah, I hope so. It’ll be nice to see the Mosgiel people get behind us and show their support.

