Northern captain Luka Mandich and his team-mates are heading into the unknown when they play their first game in the Southern League tomorrow. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN Luka Mandich is looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead. The Northern captain and centreback will lead his club out on to the pitch tomorrow when they make their Southern League debut. Mandich said the squad were excited to be making the step up. ‘‘It’s a new challenge and whatnot, so it’ll be good to see,’’ Mandich said. ‘‘Obviously we’re not quite sure what to expect because the Dunedin teams don’t really get to see much of what goes on up there.’’ Northern had a dream run last season, going unbeaten in the Southern Premiership and winning the two-game playoff against Halswell to earn their spot in the South Island-wide league. It was one of the club’s most successful seasons after also winning the men’s division one, division two and youth under-17 titles. ‘‘It was good because we've been a similar group for the last couple of years, so it was quite nice to finally collect together, if you will, and then just, yeah, I guess we played well and got through and had the right fit.’’ Much of the premier squad from last season is back for a crack at the Southern League and a couple of new faces have bolstered the ranks. Jack Caldwell and Jonathan Tucker have joined from the Dunedin City Royals and Josh Kotkamp, from Otago University, adds to the squad. Attacker Sam Cosgrove is back after a strong year for Northern last year, and defenders Angus Brett and Luke Williams add plenty at the back. Senior player Nick Treadwell also offers plenty of experience and wisdom. Mandich has been involved with Northern, coached by Arran Wilkinson and Cameron McPhail, for six years and loved the culture the club had created. ‘‘I feel like we’ve got really important coaching staff. ‘‘It’s just a very honest environment, which I feel like is super important. ‘‘It’s just a very positive and honest environment. It’s quite easy to be yourself and just get after it, I guess.’’ Northern make their debut against Nomads United — who finished fifth last season with eight wins and four draws — at the Logan Park turf, while their home ground at the Caledonian gets some final touches ahead of the rest of the season. Their passionate fan base is known for throwing their support behind the club and this season will be no different. ‘‘I know they’re fizzing to get under way. I feel like it’s quite fortunate that we’re not away for the first game of the season.’’ Northern join the Dunedin City Royals and Wanaka in the Southern League this season, and having another team from the Southern Football zone was a positive, he said. ‘‘I think it’s just a good thing that there’s now an extra team in Dunedin playing. ‘‘If we want a chance to ever compete with Christchurch ... there needs to be, I guess, more of a collective effort down here, so I think it’s a good thing overall.’’ kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz