New Zealand Football has formally withdrawn its support for the candidature of Gianni Infantino as Fifa president at the 2027 Fifa Congress.

The under fire Fifa president is seeking re-election next year after proposing carving off the commercial rights to the World Cup and selling 20% to private investors to raise about $US7.2 billion ($NZ12.3b) before a U-turn following the furore.

New Zealand Football (NZF) said in a statement it was also seeking an independent review of the steps undertaken to develop the Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE) scheme.

"After careful consideration, NZF has formed the view that decisions and actions within Fifa have contributed to a breakdown in trust and increased division within international football, and that an independent review is required to restore confidence and trust," the statement read.

"NZF believes this point in time represents an opportunity for all Fifa member associations to advocate for stronger governance, accountability and transparency which are fundamental in maintaining confidence of the administration of the global game."

The Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) executive committee considered recent developments concerning the FFE this week and said it "welcomes Fifa's decision to withdraw the FFE proposal and its commitment to review the issues surrounding the project".

In a statement OFC said it "recognises the progress achieved over the last decade in advancing football development in Oceania".

"Good governance, transparency and respect for established institutional processes are fundamental to the effective administration and sustainable development of football. These principles are essential at every level of the game and should be upheld consistently by all football stakeholders.

"The development of football remains OFC's priority. The Confederation will continue to support initiatives that strengthen the game and create meaningful, sustainable opportunities for football development across Oceania and globally.

"In that spirit, OFC remains committed to constructive dialogue and close collaboration with its Member Associations, Fifa, fellow Confederations and all football stakeholders, ensuring that football continues to thrive in all corners of the world."