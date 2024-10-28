Southern Utd start big weekend on right note for first success of season

One down, one to go.

Southern United got their doubleheader weekend off on the right foot with a 2-1 win over Wellington United at a wet Martin Luckie Park on Saturday.

It marked Southern’s first national league win this season — and handed Wellington their first loss — in what will be a good confidence boost ahead of today’s rescheduled game against Central.

Central, whose round two game against Southern was postponed due to extreme weather, will also be licking their wounds after they were thumped 10-0 by Eastern Suburbs on Saturday.

Southern found the form, and the goals, they had been searching for in a good second half against Wellington.

The first half was an even battle as both teams looked to counter wind and rain.

Neither team really had the edge over the other and the game remained scoreless at halftime.

Southern’s breakthrough came in the 73rd minute.

Futsal Fern Sarah Alder made a sliding tackle on Shontelle Smith in the left side of the box, clipping the Southern attacker around the ankle.

Alder was yellow-carded and Southern were awarded a penalty.

Defender Hannah Mackay-Wright stepped up to take the spot kick, which was well saved by Wellington goalkeeper Molly Simons.

But the deflection landed in front of goal and Mackay-Wright made no mistake, running on to it to bury it home for Southern to take the opening 1-0 lead.

That appeared to give Southern confidence with some lively touches coming through.

Wellington were not about to let them get away and returned fire with a stunning goal five minutes later.

Jemma Catherwood made a nice run down the left flank all the way to the goal-line.

She sent an accurate cross flying into the box which Hope Gilchrist finished with a diving header. It was a brilliant goal for the home side to level the game 1-1 in the 77th minute.

As it had for Southern, the equaliser ignited Wellington from the ensuing kickoff.

But Southern were quick to extinguish that, when goalkeeper Lauren Paterson came out to secure the ball at the top of the box.

Paterson punted the ball well into Southern’s end, a brilliant link up ball to put Smith into space. Simons was off her line, and Smith sent a lovely volley over the top of the keeper — from well outside the box — to finish.

It was a wonderful goal from the stalwart, her second of the season for Southern.

Smith had another shot minutes later, sent in wide from the right but Simons saved it.

Auckland United’s Charlotte Roche scored in the opening minute and followed up with another in the 76th minute to give the defending champions a 4-1 win over Canterbury United Pride.

Waterside Karori had a 1-1 draw against Western Springs, and West Coast Rangers won 2-1 against Phoenix Reserves.

Southern and Central meet at 12.30pm at Martin Luckie Park today.

National League

The scores

Southern United 2

Hannah Mackay-Wright 73’, Shontelle Smith 80’

Wellington United 1

Hope Gilchrist 77’

Halftime: 0-0.