Johnson out of retirement for Kiwis

Shaun Johnston. Photo: Getty Images

It was a short-lived retirement for Shaun Johnson.

The veteran halfback is returning to the international arena for the first time in five years after being called on to replace the injured Jahrome Hughes for the Kiwis' Pacific Championships campaign.

After originally being named in the Kiwis' 21-man squad on Tuesday, Hughes, fresh off an NRL final and Dally M Medal win, was ruled out with a neck injury picked up late in the Storm's season.

Johnson ended his 268-game NRL career with a match-winning display in the New Zealand Warriors' dramatic win over Cronulla at the end of August.

He had originally made himself unavailable for the Pacific Championships but the 32-test halfback has answered a call from new head coach Stacey Jones.

"On top of all the other withdrawals it was a big setback to lose Jahrome but that has now turned into a real positive with Shaun deciding to step in," said Jones.

"He originally said he wouldn't be available after announcing his retirement from the NRL but, with Jahrome being ruled out, Shaun didn't hesitate when asked to help out his country. He'll bring so much to the camp through his presence together with his experience and his leadership."

As well as Hughes, other spine options missing for the Kiwis include Dylan Brown, Kieran Foran, Te Maire Martin, Brandon Smith and Jeremy Marshall-King as well as Joseph Manu, who has switched to rugby union.

Johnson's return leaves him set to revive his Test career in the Kiwis' opening game against Australia at in Christchurch on October 27, the same venue he played his last test in the Kiwis' series-winning 23-8 win over Great Britain in 2019.