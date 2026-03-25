Photo: ODT files Otago rowers are in the hunt for podium spots at Maadi Cup as they brace for a predicted patch of bad weather. Organisers were forced to bring forward races yesterday in preparation for the poor forecast at Lake Ruataniwha for the final three days. Several Otago crews have already qualified for A finals after the opening three days. Columba College have crews in the girls under-18 novice quad sculls, under-18 double sculls and under-16 single sculls final. St Hilda’s Collegiate is through to the under-15 coxed quad sculls final and John McGlashan College booked their spot at the boys under-16 single sculls final. Otago Girls’ has crews already through to the under-18 and under-17 coxed quad sculls, and Mt Aspiring College punched their ticket to the boys under-15 coxed quad sculls final and the boys under-18 novice double sculls. Wakatipu High School — who row under the Southland umbrella — have also been strong. Several rowers have also qualified for A semifinals today.