Goodbye Gina: midcourter heads north

Gina Crampton is off to pastures new. Photo: Getty Images

Gina Crampton is heading north.

The Southern Steel co-captain has signed with the Northern Stars for next year’s ANZ Premiership.

One of the best to play for the Steel, the wing attack made just shy of 100 appearances for the team since her debut in 2012.

The 28-year-old wing attack was highly influential in the side’s rebuild and then success over the past decade.

After being named ANZ Premiership player of the year in 2016, she was part of the back-to-back title wins in 2017 and 2018.

Her form in 2016 also propelled her into the Silver Ferns, with whom she was the starting wing attack in last year’s World Cup triumph.

Crampton said in a release that it had not been an easy decision to leave.

"It was a really tough decision.

"I have loved my whole time with the Steel, and I could have never imagined myself leaving, but change is always good and I’m really looking forward to what’s ahead of me at the Stars.

"A highlight would have to be the back to back ANZ Premiership titles and all of the girls that have gone through the Steel, I have met so many great people and made some of my best friends.

"I’m really going to miss the people and the home crowd."

The Steel is yet to announce its squad for next year.