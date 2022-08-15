Phys Ed A, College A into finals

College A wing attack Zoey Flockton looks for an outlet during the Dunedin premier netball semifinal against Phys Ed A at the Edgar Centre on Saturday.PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Phys Ed A and College A are into the Dunedin premier final after winning their semifinals on Saturday.

College beat Phys Ed B 72-41, and Phys Ed A beat Southern Magpies 52-46.

Phys Ed A has been the team to beat all season but Southern put up a good contest.

A strong second quarter by Phys Ed made the difference, as it outscored Southern 15-8.

The quarter scores at the end of the first, third and final spells were much closer — 11-13 to Southern, 13-12 to Phys Ed and 13-13.

While the margin fluctuated throughout the game, the competition was always close and felt like the lead could change hands.

Southern started the game well and, after capitalising on a Phys Ed missed shot and held ball, had a three-goal lead.

Shooter Chloe Davis held space in the circle, often getting the defenders behind her so she was available for the front pass.

Her team maintained its lead until the final few minutes of the quarter when Phys Ed got one up, but managed to land three in a row to end the period.

The second quarter went Phys Ed’s way.

Defenders Emma McKay and Meg Timu picked up ball which was quickly sent down court into the shooting circle.

Shooters Meleitia Leilua and Charlotte Nicol converted seven unanswered goals in the later stage of the period to lead by five at halftime.

By midway through the third quarter, Southern closed the gap to just two goals but Phys Ed retaliated by scoring three in a row and pushing out its lead.

Wing attack Georgia White consistently found room on the circle edge which helped her deliver accurate passes to the shooters.

Her team created a nine-goal lead, the biggest of the game before Southern landed three quick shots in the final minute.

Phys Ed started and ended the last quarter with a six-goal lead, although Southern got within four.

Shooter Harriett Cuttance shot the bulk of her team’s goals, often from long range, while goal keep Penny Johnson nabbed a few turnovers.

In other games, Columba College beat College Red 45-36 and Phys Ed C defeated St Hilda’s 61-43.

Finals will be played this Saturday.