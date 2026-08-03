They say in the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity. Maybe that is where the Silver Ferns thrive: demanding more from each other to make the best of a bad situation. They took that opportunity — as the future of the sport in New Zealand hangs in the balance — with both hands and gave fans back home something to smile about in the wee hours of Monday morning when New Zealand were crowned Commonwealth Games champions. It had been 16 long years since the Silver Ferns tasted Commonwealth glory, defending their title against Australia in the longest recorded game in 2010. It is a time frame that has coincidentally become embedded in the Silver Ferns legacy. Their Netball World Cup victory in 2019 came 16 years after their 2003 win, which also came 16 years after their 1987 win. Success following failure is a recipe that has been dished up before. After finishing fourth at the Commonwealth Games in 2018, the Silver Ferns bounced back to win the World Cup 12 months later. They finished third at the Commonwealth Games in 2022, and slipped to fourth at the World Cup in 2023 — and less than 12 months later produced three double-digit wins to thump Australia and lift the Constellation Cup. Then came the turmoil of the past 18 months: Noeline Taurua’s shock standing down, a national body in strife, domestic pay cuts and an uncertain future for their franchise careers. Yet the Silver Ferns found still a way to glory. You sensed the connection in Glasgow. The high fives, mid-game hugs, the bench on their feet willing their mates on and a united front to remain unbeaten. Do not forget they did it with just 10 players after Catherine Hall was cruelly sidelined after tearing her ACL. That connection radiated when the team stampeded towards Hall on the bench to celebrate after the final whistle. It is one of the many moments that will stay with fans for years to come. Karin Burger’s calmness as captain, Kelly Jackson’s momentum-turning tips and Mila Reulu-Buchanan stepping into a new position at a pinnacle event and owning it. Georgia Heffernan’s career-defining performance in the black dress and her sister, Kate, proving why many consider her the best player in the world in 2026. Grace Nweke — who stuck her neck on the line to demand Taurua’s reappointment last season — shedding tears during the national anthem, Southern Steel fan favourite Carys Stythe’s flying victory lap, proudly waving the New Zealand flag, and the Silver Ferns’ team chant (“when the Ferns go marching in”) belting out around the Hydro in Glasgow. Joy. Relief. Pride. All the emotions that come with sport. Yet at a time when there is so much to celebrate, it is not lost on this current crop that the state of netball back home is deeply worrying. They spoke after the game about the chance to bring some positivity back to the sport, imploring their victory to help create change for the state of the domestic game. And that is the mark of a true champion. kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz