Steel midcourters in NZ squad

New Southern Steel midcourter Kimiora Poi has been recalled to the Silver Ferns. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Kate Heffernan will line up for the Silver Ferns again this year.

The Southern Steel captain was named as part of the 16-strong national squad — and the 13 selected for the Taini Jamison Trophy series next month — announced yesterday.

But her sister, Georgia Heffernan, who carried a heavy workload for the Steel this season, was the notable name missing from the national, Taini Jamison, development and Fast5 Ferns squads named by coach Noeline Taurua.

Her omission means the Silver Ferns have only one specialist goal attack in Ameliaranne Ekenasio, who returns after taking the break during the Nations Cup in January.

Ekenasio is joined by Grace Nweke, Amelia Walmsley and Maia Wilson in the shooting end.

Kate Heffernan will get to blood her new Steel combination with Kimiora Poi, who is heading south in 2025, who has earned a recall to the national squad.

Poi, who earned 10 caps from 2019-22, had been recalled alongside experienced defender 36-year-old Erena Mikaere, who played one test in 2019.

Mikaere also has a familiar face in Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic team-mate Claire O’Brien, who has earned her first call-up alongside Central Pulse defender Parris Mason.

Taurua said O’Brien, who is originally from Australia, had a standout season and her circle feeds were her "trademark quality".

Mason, who debuted for the Tall Ferns last year, was a natural ball carrier and a one-on-one defender that complimented the rest of the circle defenders, including her combination with Silver Fern Kelly Jackson.

Poi and Mikaere had matured as people, which helped them grow into better netballers.

"I am so proud of Kimiora," Taurua said.

"She has endured some tough conversations and selector feedback for the past three years. Her game, fighting spirit, superior speed and movement, body strength and leadership is next level. I can see the maturity in her game where she plays with no limits," she said.

"Erena brings presence in the defence unit, and she leads from the back as well as within the team environment.

"She gets ball lifted because of her height and has mastered the block in the air. She loves to be physical on the shooter and wants to torment them under the post.

"For both players I get a sense there is a deeper appreciation of what it means to be a Silver Fern when you get recalled back into the squad. It’s a timely reminder for everyone."

Midcourters Whitney Souness and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan — who is sidelined with an ACL injury — and defenders Phoenix Karaka, Karin Burger and Kate Burley were also named.

However, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Mikaere and Burley were not included in the squad to play England for the Taini Jamison Trophy next month.

They will face the Roses in Auckland on September 29, Porirua on October 2 and Invercargill on October 6.

The Silver Ferns will then face the Australian Diamonds in a four-test Constellation Cup series at the end of October.

Two spots in the national squad are still open.

Silver Ferns



2024-2025 squad

Grace Nweke, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Amelia Walmsley, Maia Wilson, Whitney Souness, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan, Kimiora Poi, Claire O’Brien, Karin Burger, Kate Burley, Parris Mason, Phoenix Karaka, Kelly Jackson, Erena Mikaere.

Taini Jamison series squad: Grace Nweke, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Amelia Walmsley, Maia Wilson, Whitney Souness, Kimiora Poi, Kate Heffernan, Claire O’Brien, Maddy Gordon, Karin Burger, Parris Mason, Phoenix Karaka, Kelly Jackson.



Development squad: Tayla Earle, Georgie Edgecombe, Catherine Hall, Paris Lokotui, Tiana Metuarau, Martina Salmon, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, Carys Stythe, Peta Toeava, Saviour Tui.



Fast5 Ferns squad: Kate Burley, Tayla Earle, Georgie Edgecombe, Catherine Hall, Paris Lokotui, Erena Mikaere, Martina Salmon, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, Saviour Tui, Maia Wilson.