Steel shows resolve though win eludes it

Kate Heffernan brings the ball down the court for the Southern Steel on Saturday. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

It is not often there is something to smile about after a loss.

But the Southern Steel showed a ton of grit in its 54-49 loss to the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic in Invercargill on Saturday.

While it was not the result the Steel was after, it was the team’s best performance this season and secured a bonus point.

The Magic ground it out and kept the ball tight, rarely giving the Steel an opportunity to get hands to the ball.

But the Steel was better across the court and kept the scoreline tight.

"It was sort of building last week, so it was nice to see they were more consistent with what they did," coach Reinga Bloxham said.

"There was definitely a few moments where we lost the plot.

"Overall, I’m pretty happy with that performance that we put out there and we’re getting closer, which is great."

She settled for the line-up that finished last week’s game with Ivari Christie at wing attack, Kate Heffernan in the middle and Sam Winders back to her familiar spot at wing defence.

Heffernan was disruptive early, picking up ball.

There was more intensity from the Steel and its box defence made it harder for the Magic to get the ball quickly in the circle.

Magic treasured the ball more on attack, never afraid to re-set at the transverse line, and the Steel followed, also treasuring the ball more than previously.

Saviour Tui held good space in front, dominated the middle and was strong on the take.

She and Georgia Heffernan combined nicely and had good shooter-to-shooter offloads.

There were still little errors across the court — but they were minimal compared with the first four games.

The Magic made a run in the final minutes of the quarter and led by two.

The visitors were not flashy in their work and had good patience. They punished the Steel at the post, with Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Bailey Mes shooting on 100% in the first half.

It was their experience that spearheaded the Magic’s win and where Bloxham felt the Magic took control of the game.

Winders was a good link through the middle and Christie was calm, filled the gaps and supported her shooters.

"She’s got so much potential so she’s only going to get better once she can start reading the scenarios and what’s happening out on court — very pleased with how she went."

But it was the final five minutes — again — in which the Steel had lapses and let the Magic push out 28-24.

Allowing teams to get last-minute rolls was something the Steel needed to review and revert to its set plays to keep possession in those moments, Bloxham said.

Eseta Autagavaia entered the game in the third quarter with Tui still on managed minutes, and stepped up another level from previous outings.

When the Steel’s defensive end worked as a unit, it picked up ball.

It forced the Magic into mistakes, flooded the channels and Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit and Kate Burley picked up crucial intercepts.

The Steel reversed the final minutes of the first two quarters and stuck with the Magic and clawed the score back, 40-38 — the highest third-quarter finish for the southern side all season.

Tui returned in the fourth quarter and Erena Mikaere and Georgia Takarangi double-teamed her to try stop the flow in to her.

Magic had the better of the fourth quarter early, sneaking out to a five-goal lead.

ANZ Premiership

The scores

Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic 54

Ameliaranne Ekenasio 25/27, Bailey Mes 30/32

Southern Steel 49

Saviour Tui 28/31, Georgia Heffernan 10/16, Eseta Autagavaia 11/13

Quarter scores: 14-12, 28-24, 40-38.