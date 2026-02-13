Ellesse Andrews prepares for the sprint at the Oceania Cycling Championships in Cambridge. PHOTO: ETHAN VERNER PHOTOGRAPHY

Leading sprinters Leigh Hoffman and Ellesse Andrews showed their star qualities at the Oceania Track Championships in Cambridge on Thursday night.

Andrews, returning from a significant time off the bike, clocked a slick 10.632sec to top qualifiers in the individual sprint.

The double Olympic gold medallist cruised through the elimination round of match sprinting before accounting for Australian Alessia McCaig in two straight rides in the best-of-three final.

“It’s been a long time since I have raced at home, which has been a fun part of this week," Andrews said.

“I am looking forward to the keirin [yesterday], which will be a long day of racing for me and then that builds to a really busy season this year.

“It is definitely good to get the body and the mind back into the groove of things again — get out there and do some good racing and hopefully keep progressing through the season."

Australian champion Hoffman was back in the form that won him three world championship medals last year, winning the men’s sprint in impressive fashion.

Hoffman topped qualifiers in 9.439sec before dominating the early rounds of match racing and beating compatriot Ryan Elliott in two straight rides in the final.

The red-hot form continued for World Tour road professional Ally Wollaston in her first time back on the track since the world championships.

She won the women’s omnium, the four-discipline event in which she won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

Wollaston won the scratch race and elimination and was fifth in the tempo event to hold a six-point advantage going into the points race.

She controlled things well throughout a lively race to hold and build on her points lead, winning the final sprint to claim the overall honours on 135 points, 14 points ahead of team-mate Samantha Donnelly with one further point to Bryony Botha.

“It has been a crazy few weeks, to be honest," Wollaston said.

“Today I wasn’t too sure if I wanted to race. I struggled to get into the rhythm of track racing again. It is so demanding and it’s hot as hell in here.

"It was a really tough day and aggressive racing across the whole day. I am just so happy to pull off a win and it feels amazing to be back on the boards.’’

The men’s omnium was a battle between Kiwi team-mates Tom Sexton, George Jackson and Marshall Erwood.

Sexton won the scratch race before claiming maximum points in the tempo race, but Australian Tom Cornish claimed maximum points in the elimination.

Sexton held a four-point advantage going into the deciding points race. It went down to the wire, Sexton claiming the win in the final sprint to finish on 151, just three points ahead of Jackson and a further two points to Erwood.

— Allied Media