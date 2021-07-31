Saturday, 31 July 2021

Schmidt bounces to trampoline bronze

    1. Sport
    2. Olympics

    Dylan Schmidt after his impressive routine in Tokyo. Photo: Getty Images
    Dylan Schmidt after his impressive routine in Tokyo. Photo: Getty Images
    New Zealander Dylan Schmidt has won bronze in the men's gymnastic trampolining at the Tokyo Olympics.

    The 24-year-old qualified third after two routines reduced the 16-strong field to eight finalists, backing up his first round 52.415 with a second-round 59.705.

    He lifted again in the final, recording 60.675 to finish third.

    China's Dong Dong, who finished second at the 2016 Rio Olympics, took second with 61.235 with gold going to Belarussion Ivan Litvinovich on 61.715.

    It's New Zealand's first medal at Olympic level in gymnastics and trampolining, five years after Schmidt finished seventh at the Rio Games.

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter