Anderson’s Bay player Marco Hartono makes a return during a division 1 game against Waimaru player Glen Claridge in Oamaru on Saturday. PHOTOS: REBECCA RYAN

The top-of-the-table clash between leading team Anderson’s Bay and second-placed Waimaru, the Oamaru-based combination, was the feature tie of division 1 interclub tennis on Saturday.

Ollie Scott (Anderson’s Bay) serves in his match against Waimaru.

Anderson’s Bay took a strong contingent north to play on Waimaru’s home turf at the Chelmer St grass courts.

The women led the way for Anderson’s Bay. In the top singles slot, Ayesha Horley recorded a straight-sets win over Nicky Fisher.

Anderson’s Bay No2 Rileigh Fields backed up that result by easing to a 6-2, 6-0 scoreline against Jordyn Phillips.

On the men’s side, Anderson’s Bay No1 Marco Hartono continued his recent run of good form by overcoming experienced Waimaru campaigner Glen Claridge.

Hartono and Ollie Scott combined to win the top men’s doubles over Claridge and Jackson Kerr, edging the match in a super tiebreak.

Anderson’s Bay took the tie seven rubbers to two and now has a healthy lead on the points table.

St Clair subdued OBHS six rubbers to three.

Promising junior Max Maclachlan took a notable scalp by rallying past Shaun Paringatai 5-7, 6-2 [10-7].

The youngster displayed good composure to close out the match in a pressure-filled super tiebreak.

Connor Morrison helped OBHS’s cause by prevailing in a tight tussle with Sam Sherburd, winning 10-8 in a super tiebreak.

The derby between the two Balmacewen teams went the way of the Balmacewen 1 combination by six rubbers to three.

Balmacewen 1’s men made a clean sweep of their singles matches.

Balmacewen 1 captain Nick Cutfield shaded an up-and-coming Max Gaffaney in a match that went the distance.

At 8-8 in the super tiebreak, Cutfield showed his composure to win the two points needed for victory.

Jack Warner posted a 6-3, 6-3 scoreline over Mat McCutcheon at No1 in a battle of two hard hitters.

Balmacewen 2 stayed in the tie by winning the two women’s singles. Pippa Sherriff then combined with Crystal Chiang to win the women’s doubles 6-3, 6-1 over Shreenidhi Mahamuni and Michelle Mitchell.

Both men’s doubles went the way of Balmacewen 1.

The highlight was the top men’s doubles between McCutcheon and Trey Russell and Warner and Cutfield, the latter pairing prevailing 6-4, 6-4.

Division 1 interclub takes a break next weekend as representative events get under way.

- Fraser Richardson