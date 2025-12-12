Electron poised to fire in Cal Isuzu

Electron (inside) will contest the group 2 Cal Isuzu Stakes (1600m) at Te Rapa tomorrow. PHOTO: PETER RUBERY (RACE IMAGES PALMERSTON NORTH)

Electron returned to winning form over 1600m at Otaki last start, and owner-trainer Sam Mynott is hoping she can repeat that result at Te Rapa tomorrow in the group 2 Cal Isuzu Stakes (1600m).

The 5-year-old daughter of Turn Me Loose had been struggling to find form this preparation, but Mynott put her first few subpar runs down to the wet spring.

"We didn’t get the preparation we wanted with the weather over the spring, and she was probably running in races quite unsuitable for her," Mynott said.

"She finally got a suitable race, and she was fit from those other runs and it was great to see her get back on top."

Mynott has been pleased with the way she has progressed since that win and is hopeful of adding more black type to her record, Electron having already placed in the group 3 Cuddle Stakes (1600m) and group 3 Easter Handicap (1600m) earlier this year.

"She came through that run really well. She seems to love a trip away," Mynott said.

"She is a very good eater, so that is never an issue. She has just ticked over and she should improve off that run last time.

"She has got a beautiful draw [4]. It is nice to get that for a change.

"It is quite a small field, so I would say she will probably land somewhere near the front and hopefully she is there in the finish."

Once through the race, Mynott is looking at a couple of Trentham 1600m races with her charge.

"We could follow the same path with the Cuddle Stakes and the Easter, and she does hold a nomination for the group 2 mile [Thorndon] at Trentham," she said.

"There are plenty of options around for her."

Mynott will also be represented at Te Rapa by a fresh Joejoeccini in the Dunstan Horsefeeeds Stayers Championship Qualifier (2200m), while Miss Madridista will need the assistance of a few scratchings to make the final field for the Pathways — The Immigration Specialists 1200.

"Joejoeccini went to the paddock for a couple of weeks and had a little freshen-up and he has come back a happier, stronger horse," Mynott said.

"He is going really well and hopefully he puts in a good showing.

"It is quite frustrating [with Miss Madridista]. She is at an awkward rating [68] that makes it quite hard getting a start somewhere.

"I am really happy with her. She is going super, and if she does make the field, that 1 draw should be perfect for her."

At Tauranga today, Linkin Park will tackle the Icon Security 1300, while promising 3-year-old Sicarius is set to make his debut in the Commerce Lane Chambers Maiden 1400.

However, he could be saved for another day after drawing barrier 11.

"Linkin Park is going really well. He is due a win," Mynott said.

"It looks a fair enough field and we have freshened him up a little bit. He ran well at Tauranga last start, so hopefully he can keep his nose in front this time.

"Sicarius is a lovely gelding. He has shown enough in his trials. He will probably get up over a bit of ground, maybe up to the mile. He tries really hard and he wants to do it, and that is the main thing. — LOVERACING.NZ News Desk