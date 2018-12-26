Kennedy optimistic

Terry Kennedy

Wingatui trainer Terry Kennedy is hopeful Princess Brook can turn around her shocking last-start performance on her home track today.

The Raise The Flag mare was more than 10 lengths behind the winner, Kaharau, in the Cromwell Cup earlier this month.

Rider Courtney Barnes told stewards the mare appeared to be holding her breath during the race.

The pair will clash again in today's 2000m open handicap at Wingatui.

Kennedy is hopeful punters will see a completely different version of Princess Brook today.

''Nothing went right for her at Cromwell.

''She should go much better - she is working as well as she ever has.''

Princess Brook has had blinkers removed from her gear for today's race.

The well-travelled Kaharau fought hard to win the Cromwell Cup and will be tough to beat again.

Kaharau, trained by Ken Rae and Krystal Williams-Tuhoro at Ruakaka, will carry the top weight of 60kg.

Kaharau won the Dunedin Gold Cup in his only start at Wingatui in 2016.

The hardy veteran gives away a big weight advantage to several of his rivals, including the in-form Taxihome.

The Russell McKay trained 7yr-old was given a weight of 54kg by the handicapper and has 4kg-claiming apprentice Kavish Chowdhoory booked to ride.

Fellow lightweight Dee And Gee adds to an intriguing race.

The Peter Corbett and Terrill Charles-trained mare was an impressive winner over 2500m during the New Zealand Cup carnival. However, she failed in her two subsequent starts.