Orange like gold at Wingatui

How easy was that? Nomen Ludi wins with a leg in the air for rider Kylie Williams at Wingatui yesterday. PHOTO: JONNY TURNER

Shades of orange descended upon the winner's circle at Wingatui yesterday - orange and tangerine, to be exact.

It came courtesy of Jamie Richards' tangerine silks, Ellis Winsloe's orange and brown silks and Stephanie Clark's purple and orange colours, carried by the winners of five of the eight races.

It took less than two minutes for Jamie Richards to train his first winner on his former home track yesterday.

The win was never in doubt. Rider Nik Baker barely had to ask Swing Note for an effort as she galloped up the Wingatui rise victory in the opening race.

"She raced really well today. It was easy. She didn't have to use too much energy," Baker said after the 1600m race.

It furthered the incredible start Baker has made to his career. His win aboard Swing Note was his third from just five rides.

Things did not go to plan for the stable when Summer Monsoon was surprisingly beaten in race 4. The horse raced fiercely in the lead, rider Shafiq Rusof reported.

But the Te Akau colours were back in the winner's circle after Our Flying Ace scored an easy win in race 5, a 1200m dash.

Ellis Winsloe's training double did not come at the same restricted odds as Richards's two sub-$2 favourites did. The Gore trainer blew punters away when he produced Nomen Ludi for a shock win at $42 in race 2, over 1600m.

Winsloe put victory down to the programme of jumps schooling the horse had had leading into his first run of the season.

Kylie Williams produced a rails-hugging, front-running ride to win on the 5yr-old.

Fellow jockey Tina Comignaghi produced a replica ride to get Winsloe's second win, with Irish Excuse.

She admitted after the 1400m victory that she was effectively just a passenger.

"He jumped and put himself there and I just let him do what he does best.

It was dead easy and a pretty straight-forward ride."

The immediate racing plans for Irish Excuse will depend on the weather. When the South Island's tracks become too firm for his liking he will head to the spelling paddock.

Vice Marshall gained a deserved victory over 1200m in race 6 to keep the orange silks rolling into the winner's circle.

Former North Island galloper Moss Jazz put on a spectacular display before winning race 7.

The mare caused quite a stir when she reared in the birdcage, dumping rider Amless Bohorun. The 6yr-old quietened down and was led to the start by the clerk of the course but threw her jockey off before the start.

The race was a different matter and she won by two lengths.

Moss Jazz had one last surprise in store and reared spectacularly when being unsaddled by Bohorun after her victory. Thankfully he was quickly out of the way and weighed in correctly to end his bumpy ride.