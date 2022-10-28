Racing Chat: Melbourne Cup meet at Wingatui

Now that Rugby Chat is in hiatus for the summer, the ODT is bringing a new series out called Racing Chat (we really struggled with the title).

We hope to cover all the Premier meetings hosted by the Otago Racing Club over summer. This ties in nicely with our Ubet publication which gives you all the fields and info for all Thoroughbred meetings south of the Waitaki for the full season.

We kick off our first Racing Chat this weekend as we preview the Melbourne Cup meeting at Wingatui on Tuesday, November 1 which leads into the race that stops nations - the Melbourne Cup.

Paul Dwyer (PD) talks to Blake Prince from Otago Racing to find out what's happening at Wingatui.

We also go straight to horses psychiatrists where we will interview two of the biggest trainers at the meeting, Shane Anderton and Michael Pitman. If they can't steer us into some winners, nobody can.

We might even tip you out a Melbourne Cup winner.