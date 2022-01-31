Rock Sensation nabs mile

The Otago Daily Times Southern Mile series might have a new sensation.

Rock Sensation, a 5yr-old gelding from the stable of Michael and Mathew Pitman, became the sixth different winner of the series at Riccarton on Saturday.

The son of Rock ‘n’ Pop won the rating 74 benchmark over 1600m in a dramatic photo finish from second-placed Itsonlymoney.

Apprentice jockey Diego Montes de Oca, who was on board the Pitman-trained Mackenzie Lad when he won the Gore Guineas the previous weekend — before the gelding suffered a broken fetlock and was euthanised — timed the run home perfectly on Saturday.

Rock Sensation was back in the field when pushed wide heading into the home straight, and found some zip in his legs to claim his sixth win from 23 starts.

Rock Sensation was also a winner at Wingatui in November, and ran second at the Kurow Cup on December 30.

Namibia Miss, third in the Southern Mile series on 14 points, had a chance to go top but ran out of the points in 11th.

White Robe Lodge horses Phyllite (17 points) and Exchange (16) lead the series with four qualifying races left.

The next qualifier is at Champions Day at Wingatui this Saturday.