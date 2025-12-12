Smooth Operator out to defend crown

Smooth Operator will contest the Southland Crystals (2200m) at Ascot Park tomorrow. PHOTO: RACE IMAGES CHRISTCHURCH

Stakes performer Smooth Operator has not had the best of luck over the last month, but trainer Stephanie Faulkner believes he is back on track to defend his title in the Howley Joinery Southland Crystals (2200m) at Ascot Park tomorrow.

The 6-year-old gelding headed into New Zealand Cup Week in solid form, having finished fourth in the listed Spring Classic (2000m) at Riccarton in October, but he disappointed over the cup carnival, finishing 10th and 13th respectively in the listed Metropolitan Trophy (2600m) and group 3 New Zealand Cup (3200m).

Things only got worse for the son of Turn Me Loose, who suffered a bacterial infection, but Faulkner said he was now back to full health and ready to fire in his resuming run.

"You can rule a line through the New Zealand Cup," Faulkner said.

"He had a bacterial infection since. He had a bit of gunk in the bottom of his lungs, but he seems pretty good with that now."

Smooth Operator has a strong record at Ascot Park, winning two and placing in two of his five starts at the Invercargill track, and Faulkner is hoping he can build on that form this weekend.

He looks to have every favour after drawing barrier 4, and is set to carry just 54kg, jockey Rohan Mudhoo to ride.

"It is all up to him really. He is definitely up to it if he has his mind in the right place," Faulkner said.

"He seems to race well at Invercargill. I think he likes the overnight trip away.

"He is a big, strong horse so he probably won’t even feel Rohan on his back."

If all goes well, Faulkner is keen to contest the Southern Cups Bonus Series with her charge. A $50,000 winner-takes-all bonus is up for grabs.

"We had a crack at it last year and I think we were one point short of winning it, so we will give it another go this year," she said.

The Timaru trainer will also head to Ascot Park with 3-year-old gelding Fast Like Thunder, who is set to make his debut in the World Solar 3YO (1200m).

"I haven’t had him that long, probably three months," Faulkner said.

"I gave him a couple of quiet jumpouts and then he had a trial at Ashburton.

"He is a very laidback character. Lee [Callaway, jockey] rode him at the trials and he was thinking he possibly needs a bit more ground, but we thought it was a good place to start, just in his own age

group.

"We were hoping the track would be more on the softer side than good, but we will give him a run and see what happens." — LOVERACING.NZ News Desk