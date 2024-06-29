GI clinch Gallaway Trophy while Southern surge into playoffs

Jack Leslie passes the ball during today's premier club rugby match between Southern and Kaikorai at Bathgate Park. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The playoffs are set.

Green Island beat Dunedin 29-19 at Miller Park this afternoon to clinch the Gallaway Trophy and pole position for the playoffs.

Their reward will be a tough playoff encounter with an improved University side at Miller Park on Saturday.

Southern looked a different unit with Jack Leslie back in the hot seat at first five. He helped power the defending champions to a 43-22 win against Kaikorai at Bathgate Park to seal second position.

They will host Zingari-Richmond, who dispatched Alhambra-Union 43-22 at Montecillo.

And Dunedin will host Kaikorai in the other playoff.

In the other game today, Harbour beat Taieri 38-15 at Watson Park. Neither of those sides were still in the running for the playoffs.

Southern returned to sharp form today.

The return of Leslie at first five gave the Magpies an extra spark. He dotted down for three tries and combined nicely with experienced fullback Mackenzie Palmer.

Winger Truman Cuff was a handful when he got half a chance, and he scored a wonderful set-piece try late in the game to seal the 21-point win.

Loosies Harry Taylor and Thomas Brook put in solid shifts, and veteran midfielder Paul Tupa’i clocked his 100th game for Southern.

For Kaikorai, flanker Lucas Casey impressed in the lineout and was dangerous with the ball when he popped up out wide.

Hooker Michael Strydom was another who ran hard. He also got on the scoreboard when he flopped over from a lineout drive early in the second spell.