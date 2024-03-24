Crusaders tumble to another loss

Laghlan McWhannell of the Blues charges forward against the Crusaders. Photo: Getty Images

The Crusaders' dramatic fall from grace continued at Eden Park on Saturday night.

Sporting their heritage jerseys, the Crusaders looked nothing like the dominant sides of the past, failing to cross the Blues line in a listless display from the defending champions as they went down 26-6 in Auckland.

The Blues, meanwhile, celebrated skipper Patrick Tuipolotu's return back from injury and 100th cap in slightly sloppy, but ultimately winning style.

Tuipolotu said the win felt like a weight lifted off the side.

"It's what we do next that counts, it's all fun and well getting the job done here but the season is long and there are a lot of games to play before we get what we want and that's a championship."

Coach Vern Cotter said the result was a huge psychological boost for the Blues.

"It hasn't been achieved for ten years so that's a monkey off their backs. We didn't make it easy for ourselves, I think there was a lack of composure and stress that we were playing the Crusaders but hopefully we can put that behind us now because the boys found a way."

Clunky and lacking rhythm is how Crusaders coach Rob Penney described his side's efforts tonight.

However, Penney said they were a proud franchise, and there was no lack of energy going into their performances.

"It's getting to a point where it's obviously going to affect all sorts of dynamics within a team when you have results that we have been having so it's just a collective responsibility of making sure we don't fall into a big hole."

Penney was confident they could rebound.

"If the group start looking out the window instead of in the mirror the we could spiral uncontrollably but my hope is in the fact that the group is well connected and they are proud men."

Up by just 9-6 at halftime, a pulsating period right after the break saw the Blues blow their rivals away with two quick tries.

The win puts the Blues one point shy of the Chiefs in second spot, while the Crusaders sink to the bottom of the Super Rugby Pacific table.

A shower fell over Auckland right on kickoff, as Macca Springer was off early for a head injury assessment and Stephen Perofeta put first points on the board through the boot.

The Crusaders signalled their attacking intent, turning down three kickable penalties for three lineout mauls on the trot, none of which made any real inroads.

Despite Dalton Papali'i being sent to the bin, the visitors still could not cash in, a knock on handing the Blues a huge reprieve.

The Crusaders continued to commit errors and eventually opted for the posts, Riley Hohepa putting his side on the board after 20 minutes.

Having spent an age on defence, the Blues' first venture back into the Crusaders' 22 almost brought the game's first try, Ricky Riccitelli knocking on as his side mauled him over the line.

The Blues would push ahead, Perofeta nailing a long range penalty, but Hopeha responded in kind right on the break, as Zarn Sullivan hobbled off the pitch.

His replacement Cole Forbes made an immediate impact with a slicing run, the attack again ending with a handling error but under advantage, the Blues would take the three and a 9-6 lead after a dire first 40.

The second started with some excitement however, Perofeta slicing through to set the Blues on attack, Ofa Tu'ungafasi barging his way over for the game's opening try.

It seemed to click the Blues into gear, with AJ Lam scoring a second just two minutes later, as Forbes broke through the line.

Things got worse for the Crusaders, losing Sevu Recce for ten minutes, while Perofeta extended the lead by another three.

They looked to have bounced back as the Blues bumbled the restart and Levi Aumua went in, but Caleb Clarke's tackle on the big centre knocked the ball free to the despair of Crusaders' fans.

The Blues kept cutting the Crusaders' defence to ribbons but the final execution was hurting them.

With the siren sounded, Mark Tele'a had the bonus point try slip from his fingers in what summed up the scrappy affair.

Scorers

Blues 26 (Tu'ungafasi, Lam, tries, Perofeta 2 cons, 4 pens)

Crusaders 6 (Hohepa 2 pens)