Highlanders winger Jona Nareki tries to chip and chase past Crusaders defender Sevu Reece during the Super Rugby Pacific game at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday night. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON Highlanders winger Jona Nareki is almost as elusive as coach Jamie Joseph’s secret fishing spot. The 28-year-old will bring up his 50th game for the club tonight when the Highlanders look to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Chiefs in Dunedin. The milestone has taken some time. He has had more than his share of injury setbacks, including a serious knee injury in 2021. The blows have taken a physical toll. He is not as rapid as he was when he made his debut against the Sharks in 2020. But he has adapted. He has a tremendous left boot and boasts a new robust frame, which allows him to have more impact on defence out wide. Nareki has got very good at snaffling turnovers, and he is still a very slippery player to tackle. That evasiveness is not extended to interviews. He is quite a character and enjoys a good laugh at his own expense. But he is also very proud of what he has achieved. It means a lot to him to join the honours board with the other Highlanders who have cracked a half-century for the club. "Oh man ... it’s the guys that you see up on that wall, it’s quite special," he said. "Just being a part of it, it’s quite cool. I didn’t even dream of playing for the Highlanders. "I thought I was going to play for Whanganui Steelformers, to be honest with you. It was probably the highest I thought I was going to get to." The Fijian-born player was raised in Whanganui, but Dunedin is home now. "Yeah, been here 10 years, I think. "I’ve grown to love [it] ... the town, the place, the region. If you don’t see me on the ocean, you see me out hunting at Shag Valley with Henry Bell, so yeah, I think this is home now." Asked if he would reveal his favourite fishing spot, Nareki said "In all honesty, I’m still trying to find Jamie Jo’s [Joseph, Highlanders coach] favourite spot". What is not so secret is how Nareki has evolved as a player. Part of that has been changing the way he trains. "I’m not as fast as Caleb [Tangitau] on the left wing, so I’ll do things a bit differently. "The coaches change our loads up a bit differently, so they know I’m a bit more injury prone. "But hopefully this year it’s a bit different. They’ve looked after me this preseason and it’s just about performing when I get the chance to." The Highlanders will need Nareki at his best if they are to upset the Chiefs, who dispatched the Highlanders 41-10 and 41-24 last year. The Chiefs started the 2026 campaign with a 19-15 win over the Blues, while the Highlanders beat the Crusaders 25-23. The Highlanders have not started a season with back-to-back wins since 2019, and have not beaten New Zealand opposition in back-to-back games since 2018. The Chiefs are also chasing history. An eighth straight win against the Highlanders would break the record for the most consecutive wins of either team in the history of this fixture. Super Rugby Dunedin, 7.05pm Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Caleb Tangitau, Jonah Lowe, Timoci Tavatavanawai (captain), Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Folau Fakatava, Lucas Casey, Sean Withy, TK Howden, Mitch Dunshea, Oliver Haig, Rohan Wingham, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Henry Bell, Josh Bartlett, Sosefo Kautai, Will Stodart, Veveni Lasaqa, Adam Lennox, Reesjan Pasitoa, Tanielu Tele’a. Chiefs: Etene Nanai-Seturo, Kyren Taumoefolau, Daniel Rona, Quinn Tupaea, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Josh Jacomb, Xavier Roe, Luke Jacobson (captain), Jahrome Brown, Kaylum Boshier, Tupou Vaa’i, Josh Lord, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Jared Proffit. Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Benet Kumeroa, Reuben O’Neill, Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Tepaea Cook-Savage, Kyle Brown. adrian.seconi@odt.co.nz