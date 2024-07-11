Josh Ioane signs with Irish club

Josh Ioane at a Chiefs training session last month. Photo: Getty Images

One-test All Black Josh Ioane has signed a season-long deal with Irish club Connacht.

Ioane will leave for the United Rugby Championship outfit off the back of four seasons with Chiefs in which he played 29 games and scored 74 points, although many of his appearances came off the bench.

Before that, he played 43 games for the Highlanders over four seasons - a period during which he made his lone appearance for the All Blacks - coming off the bench in a 92-7 drubbing of Tonga in Hamilton and landing four conversions.

The 29-year-old also racked up seven matches for the Māori All Blacks and two for an All Blacks XV.

In a short statement, Ioane said he was grateful for his time at the Chiefs.

"A big thank you to the fans, the club and my teammates for making it a memorable three seasons. I'm excited for the next chapter with Connacht and looking forward to what's to come."

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said he was pleased for Ioane.

"It is common practice for players to regularly explore their options, and adding an overseas experience is often high on their bucket list," McMillan said.

"Josh has reached that stage in his rugby career and we are delighted for him and his family that he will be taking up an opportunity with Connacht.

"Josh has achieved a lot in New Zealand and we are extremely grateful for his time and contribution at the Chiefs. He has an incredible skill-set and can light up a game in a way that few others can.

"We wish him and his whānau all the best on their new adventure."