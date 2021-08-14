Live rugby: Premier colts final

The Kaikorai Devils are taking on the Dunedin Makos in the premier colts final at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin this afternoon.

It's the final match of four played at the venue today,

The Carisbrook Bush Pigs beat the Lincoln Short-Finned Eels in the under-85kg final, the Kaikorai Undertakers beat the Kaikorai Cobras in the junior colts final, and Otago Boys’ High School narrowly edged Southland Boys’ High School in the final of the Otago premier schools competition.