Saturday, 14 August 2021

Live rugby: Premier colts final

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    The Kaikorai Devils are taking on the Dunedin Makos in the premier colts final at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin this afternoon.

    It's the final match of four played at the venue today,

    The Carisbrook Bush Pigs beat the Lincoln Short-Finned Eels in the under-85kg final, the Kaikorai Undertakers beat the Kaikorai Cobras in the junior colts final, and Otago Boys’ High School narrowly edged Southland Boys’ High School in the final of the Otago premier schools competition.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter