There is no better way to start a campaign than knocking off the defending champions. North Otago were impressive in their opening game of the Heartland Championship, beating Mid Canterbury 37-26 in bitter conditions in Oamaru on Saturday. It was Mid Canterbury’s first loss since 2024, having gone through the 2025 season unbeaten to lift the title, and handed the Old Golds the Hanan Shield. First five Rico Muliaina made a positive debut, scoring a stunning 75m individual try, midfielders Tini Feke and Mac Harris were dangerous with ball in hand, and winger Ben Paton had one of his best games in the Old Golds jersey. The battle of the Meads and Lochore Cup champions promised much and delivered inside the opening three minutes. Second five Feke put in a trademark side step to beat the Hammers defence. Midfield mate Mac Harris popped the ball over to Paton and the Old Golds led 14-0 after just six minutes. Former North Otago midfielder Maria Qiolevu struck first for his new side. He scored under the sticks for Mid Canterbury to trail 14-7. Muliaina banged over a penalty to restore a 10-point lead. The Old Golds looked electric when they kept the ball in hand with Feke breaking the line and Harris spotting space out wide. Off the back of a strong rolling maul, the Old Golds went edge to edge, finding their way to winger Ben McCarthy, who showed some pace on the outside of Hugh Cameron to score. That gave the Old Golds a 22-7 lead. Mid Canterbury were seldom inside the areas they wanted to reach, but executed nicely when they were. Captain Declan McCormack made a sterling break up the field and kept Mid Canterbury moving. They eventually finished with a lovely wraparound play, opening the Old Golds defence for Cameron to score. But the Hammers hurt themselves, coughing up penalties at the breakdown. Muliaina made sure of the penalty for North Otago to lead 25-14 at halftime. Kayla HodgeNorth Otago first five Rico Muliaina darts away to score a 75m try. Photo: Kayla Hodge Mid Canterbury came out of the break refreshed. They were quicker to the breakdown, better defensively and got themselves more ball in hand. They were hot on attack when Paton intercepted the final ball and had a mad 60m dash that the Old Golds could not finish. But they still got on the board first. Feke, as always, broke the defence and was brought down short before prop Lisivani Tu’ifua scored. Mid Canterbury hit back immediately though hooker Josh Dunlea from a rolling maul for the Hammers to trail 32-19. The Old Golds’ defence was resolute as Mid Canterbury’s attack started to come in waves. But they were pinged for being offside and Mid Canterbury set a fine platform from the ensuing scrum and moved it wide. Muliaina saw it coming, though, picking off the skip ball and running in a brilliant 75m individual try. The Old Golds won back-to-back breakdown penalties — rewarded with a rousing cheer from the home crowd — and you felt the momentum swing in favour of the home side to grind out the final stages. Mitch Gibson scored a consolation try for the visitors. There was a minute’s silence held before the game for Lorraine Rawson, who died recently. She was a big part of the North Otago Rugby Supporters Club, alongside her husband, Chris. Thames Valley thumped Buller 89-26, Whanganui beat West Coast 62-21, South Canterbury beat East Coast 44-20, King Country edged Horowhenua-Kapiti 45-41, and Wairarapa-Bush beat Poverty Bay 20-17. kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz Heartland Championship The scores North Otago 37 Tini Feke, Ben Paton, Ben McCarthy, Lisivani Tui’fua, Rico Muliaina tries; Muliaina 3 con, 2 pen Mid Canterbury 26 Matia Qiolevu, Hugh Cameron, Josh Dunlea, Mitch Gibson tries; Tom Reekie 2 con, Ben Innes con Halftime: North Otago 25-14.