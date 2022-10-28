Old Golds named in Heartland XV

Three North Otago players will at least get a positive finish to the season.

The Old Golds flamed out of the Lochore Cup, but their leading performers have received national recognition.

No8 Junior Fakatoufifita, midfielder Hayden Todd and wing Mone Samate have been named in the Heartland XV squad.

It is particular reward for Fakatoufifita, who returned to representative duties with a bang this year and was by consensus Old Golds player of the season.

Todd earns Heartland XV selection for a second straight year, while Samate — a very late addition to North Otago club rugby, so he counted as a local player and was therefore eligible for this squad — looked absolutely electric at times.

Runaway Meads Cup champion South Canterbury understandably provides the most players (eight) to the squad, including respected veterans Nick Strachan and Willie Wright.

It also supplies the coach, Nigel Walsh taking the Heartland XV helm again with Whanganui coach Jason Hamlin by his side.

Walsh said he was pleased with the team that had been selected following a competitive Heartland Championship.

"We are fortunate to be able to select from a quality group of players. The calibre of the squad we have fielded is credit to the competitive nature of the Heartland Championship.

"We’re pleased to have selected a well-balanced team, with a strong skill-set that is bolstered by some great experience."

There was a time when the Heartland XV — and its predecessor, the Divisional XV — could look forward to an overseas tour or a series of games.

Perhaps the Silver Lake money is not yet flowing, as the sole fixture at this stage is against the New Zealand Police in Taupo on November 6.

"We’re expecting a tough, close competition from the New Zealand Police and I’m looking forward to seeing players take the opportunity to pull on the New Zealand Heartland XV jersey and proudly represent it," Walsh said.

"This is the pinnacle for a number of these players from the Heartland provincial teams and for them to be able to don the black jersey is something very special and will be treasured for the rest of their lives."

Heartland XV

The squad

Forwards: Adam Williamson (Mid Canterbury), Cam Russell (South Canterbury), Connor McVerry (Thames Valley), Cruise Dunstar (King Country), Henry Bryce (South Canterbury), Hakarangi Tichborne (Ngati Porou East Coast), Junior Fakatoufifita (North Otago), Kaleb Foote (King Country), Liam Rowlands (King Country), Nick Strachan (South Canterbury), Roman Tutauha (Whanganui), Tokomaata Fakatava (South Canterbury), Vaka Taelega (South Canterbury).

Backs: Dane Whale (Whanganui), Harry Lafituanai (Thames Valley), Hayden Todd (North Otago), Lindsay Horrocks (Whanganui), Paula Fifita (South Canterbury), Mone Samate (North Otago), Timoci Seruwalu (Whanganui), Todd Doolan (Thames Valley), Willie Wright (South Canterbury), Zac Saunders (South Canterbury).