Otago Country retain Donaghys Shield after strong start

Otago Country lock Dean Sinnamon has Ben Sisson in support as he tries to beat Southland Country lock Brenton Howden during the representative rugby game in Edendale on Saturday. PHOTO: RICHARD JONES

Otago Country retained the Donaghys Shield with a 27-5 win over Southland Country in Edendale on Saturday.

Otago played with the wind in the first half and took the lead with a Brady Kingan penalty.

There was a dramatic moment shortly after when Southland were hard on attack but threw a wide pass snaffled by Otago centre Sylvester Reeves, who dashed 60m before offloading to speedster Ben Sisson to score under the posts.

Otago Country’s attack set high standards, and their ability to recycle possession, break the advantage line and find space was impressive.

Tries before halftime to outside backs Jared Hayes and Doug Smith gave Otago the visitors a formidable 22-0 lead at the break.

The second half was a more even affair, both sides throwing away early chances to score tries.

Physicality remained a feature as players threw themselves into contact.

Southland Country found a period of dominance as they camped in the visitors’ half.

Some huge defensive plays held Southland at bay for a while before the pressure finally cracked and the home team scored through winger Ryan McFaul in the corner.

With time running out, Otago had one final crack at the line and were rewarded with a try to lock Andrew Horne, who was too strong from close range.

Both forward packs showed their brute strength and ability to recycle ball well.

Otago Country were served extremely well by Horne and Dean Sinnamon, both locks carrying the ball with passion and throwing themselves into tackles.

Prop Ethan Hippolite impressed in his blazer game.

Halves Jared Edwards and Brady Kingan ran a tidy ship, and the bench lifted the tempo when hooker Josh Turnbull and halfback Matt Horne were introduced.

Southland Country lamented some poor discipline and decision-making but they fronted well and made Otago Country work for everything they got.

Prop Kane Prentice, lock Brenton Howden and No8 Brodie Hume got through a power of work in the tight, while second five Keiran Short was the pick of the backs with some strong carries.

Country derby

The scores

Otago Country 27

Ben Sisson, Jared Hayes, Doug Smith, Andrew Horne tries; Brady Kingan 2 con, pen.

Southland Country 5

Ryan McFaul try.

Halftime: Otago Country 22-0.

— Francis Parker