We have got the Ranfurly Shield. They want it back. Sunday’s blockbuster cannot come soon enough, if you ask Otago coach Mark Brown. Otago host Canterbury in a rematch of last year’s epic Ranfurly Shield challenge. It is also a rematch of the NPC final. It is scheduled for a 2.05pm kick-off at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Sunday. They were the two best sides in the competition last year. It is also an opportunity to see former All Blacks first five Richie Mo’unga in action, who is listed to start for Canterbury. The game has everything going for it. As of Thursday afternoon, about 5000 tickets had been sold. A much bigger crowd is expected. But it feels like people are still queuing for popcorn when the movie is about to start. “Oh, no, no, it’s as good a time as any,’’ Brown responded when asked if the heavyweight clash has come too early in the season. “It’s an awesome one to have early in the season. “Stag Day gets us nice and sharp. That game’s got an edge to it. “And for us to kick on to this game after that is no problem from our perspective.” Otago registered a convincing 41-14 win over Southland in the opening round, although there was a sense they left a lot of points out on the park and did not kick on in the second half. “On the whole, it was a great result. It’s a difficult place to go, especially with Stag Day and the way that’s done. “But we probably just went away from things, maybe pushed a few too many passes and just went away from the recipe that got us that good lead in the first half. “It was more through just excitement rather than any sort of fatal flaw.’’ Midfielder Jake Te Hiwi was a late scratching for that game. He caught the bug that had been doing the rounds in the camp. He is good to go for the Shield defence. Lock Oliver Haig picked up an ankle complaint in the win against the Stags. He has been tentatively named in the side this weekend but will have to pass a fitness test. Brown has called in Charles Elton as cover. He will start from the bench. The decision to rotate the halfbacks and give Joel Lam the start ahead of Kieran McClea, who shone against Southland, was down to McClea having had a heavy workload during the pre-season, Brown said. “It’s nothing to do with Kieran’s form. We’re actually really excited with what he’s brought for us. “But we’re actually mindful we’ve got to get him through the year. And with Joel coming back, it’s just a quality replacement.” Mo’unga scored late to help Canterbury edge Auckland 38-31 in round one. They will start as favourites, but they always do.