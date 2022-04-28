Thursday, 28 April 2022

Rugby Chat: Club rugby to kick off this weekend

    Paul chats about the season ahead with Zingari Richmond's Alex Nettleton and Taieri RC's Leroy Ferguson. Paul also reveals his picks for this weekend's games.

     

