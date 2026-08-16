Southland Girls’ High School have stood tall to give themselves a shot at making the national top four. The Invercargill school beat St Hilda’s Collegiate 22-10 in the Highlanders schoolgirls final at Tahuna Park on Saturday. The win means Southland Girls’ will play in the South Island final this weekend in a bid to qualify for the national playoffs. They will meet Christchurch Girls’ High School, after they dispatched Craighead Diocesan 55-3 in the Crusaders final in Timaru on Saturday. St Hilda’s head coach James O’Brien was proud of his side, who put up a “stout defence’’ of their title against a strong Southland Girls’ side. Southland Girls’ scored first through Meila Iosefo before St Hilda’s levelled through captain Olivia O’Brien. The score remained 10-10 until midway through the second half when the visitors struck again through halfback Alexandra Wisely, and St Hilda’s returned fire through No 8 Tessa Steele. St Hilda’s almost slipped through again but some determined defence kept them out. Tries to Southland Girls’ centre Raiha Blair and first five Grace Hourston sealed the victory. It brings a close to another strong season for St Hilda’s. They won their third consecutive Dunedin metro girls title after beating Columba College 53- 22 at Forsyth Barr Stadium. St Hilda’s had a young team with many players still in year 10 and 11. “This is a young side with a very bright future — I have no doubt they will be competing in finals for years to come,’’ O’Brien said.