Spirit ease to big win over Taranaki

Georgia Cormick posted 20 points for the Spirit against Taranaki. File photo: Getty

Hooker Hannah Lithgow bagged a hat trick.

Replacement back Naomi Sopoaga beat a couple of thousand defenders at least and dotted down late.

Georgia Cormick posted 20 points in another classy performance from the base of the scrum.

And Otago ran in six first-half tries in a very comfortable 60-17 victory against Taranaki in a Farah Palmer Cup championship match in New Plymouth this afternoon.

Spirit centre Cheyenne Cunningham left the field early for a cut near her eye. Her replacement Sopoaga set up the first try.

She ran through a hole, stepped a defender and almost skipped out of the last line of defence but got the offload to Cormick, who scored.

The talented halfback was in again moments later. She scooped the ball up from a ruck 5m out, stepped off her right foot and strolled in.

Most of the time Taranaki got the ball into Otago’s half they came up with mistakes and the Spirit were able to run their way out of trouble.

But midway through the opening half they were able to build some pressure and scored out wide through fullback Eve Martin.

Otago shook off the disappointment with a wonderful counter-attack.

Sopoaga made the break, of course, and got the overhead pass to Sheree Hume and the experienced first five had the pace and strength to score from more than 40m out.

Sopoaga featured strongly in the lead-up to Lithgow’s first try as well.

The Spirit added a fifth five-pointer moments later. Lithgow grabbed her second when she drove over from a 5m lineout.

And fill-in No 8 Tegan Hollows, who usually slots in at hooker, burst on to the ball and ran in from 20m out just before the break.

Otago led 40-5.

Sopoaga started the second half where she left off the first. She made a scything run and got Otago right back into the red zone.

Lithgow flopped over from another drive close to the line to complete her hat trick.

Both teams lost players to the bin for cynical fouls in the second half.

Taranaki copped two yellow cards but managed to crash over for a couple of tries in the second stanza.

The scores

Otago Spirit 60 (Hannah Lithgow 3, Georgia Cormick 2, Sheree Hume, Tegan Hollows, Jamie Church, Naomi Sopoaga, Kayley Johnson tries, Cormick 5 con), Taranaki Whio 17 (Hayley Gabriel 2, Eve Martin tries; Laura Claridge con). Halftime: 40-5.