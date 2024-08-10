Springboks romp to 33-7 win over Wallabies

Kurt-Lee Arendse of the Springboks runs with the ball during the Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia. Photo: Getty Images

Winger Kurt-Lee Arendse scored two tries as South Africa matched their biggest ever win over the Wallabies on Australian soil with a 33-7 victory over their error-strewn hosts in the Rugby Championship opener in Brisbane on Saturday.

The world champions have added New Zealand attack coach Tony Brown to their technical team in a bid to instil a more ball-in-hand style and it was on full display as they ran in five tries with Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Kwagga Smith also crossing for scores.

An inexperienced Australia battled to get a foothold in the game and were dominated in the scrum and at the breakdown as they succumbed to a first defeat under new coach Joe Schmidt.

They did manage a late try through centre Hunter Paisami after the visitors had been reduced to 13 players via yellow cards.

It leaves plenty of food for thought for Schmidt ahead of a second Rugby Championship meeting between the sides in Perth next Saturday after the Springboks matched their record 38-12 success in Brisbane in 2013.

"We said as a group this is a big game for us to win, I am proud of the boys," Springboks captain Kolisi said. "We stuck to what we planned in the week, we are a learning team, coach Tony is trying to make us play differently in attack.

"When you are on top you have to make sure you take your opportunities and we lost a few lineouts in key areas. That is an area we need to improve."

'TOUGH LEARNING'

The visitors crossed for their first try following an innovative attacking lineout move.

Ben-Jason Dixon took the ball at the set-piece and immediately offloaded to Eben Etzebeth, who was also still in the air. That changed the point of attack and the Springboks were able to maul the ball over the line through Kolisi.

The home side’s defence was stoic in the opening quarter but conceded a second score when Du Toit was able to power over the line as Australia ran out of defenders.

The incessant pressure on the home side resulted in a yellow card for winger Andrew Kellaway, who lifted Springboks scrumhalf Cobus Reinach off his feet and brought him down headfirst.

South Africa were dominant in the scrum and turned down two kicks at goal from penalties in favour of the set-piece. From the second of those, Arendse picked up a loose ball and ghosted past a static home defence to score under the posts as the visitors led 21-0 at halftime.

It took the Springboks 22 minutes into the second half to score a fourth try, the relentless pick-and-drive from their forwards allowing Smith to push his way over.

Another followed quickly, centre Jesse Kriel breaking through two tired tackles and feeding Arendse for a simple score.

South Africa lost hooker Malcolm Marx and loose-forward Marco van Staden to yellow cards late in the contest as they were reduced to 13 men, allowing Paisami to cross in the corner.

"You have to credit South Africa, they showed up tonight and put us under pressure. We did not have the ball for most of the first half," Australia captain Allan Alaalatoa said.

"It is a tough learning for our group but we have to regather and go again in Perth next week."