Canterbury speedway rider George Congreve is poised to make a significant career move to the Newcastle Diamonds club in the United Kingdom, a former team of the iconic Ivan Mauger. Photo: Supplied

Talented speedway rider George Congreve is set to continue Canterbury’s proud association with the Newcastle Diamonds club in the United Kingdom, a link started by the legendary Ivan Mauger.

George Congreve. Photo: Supplied

Pending the completion of visa formalities, Congreve heads to England in early February after Kiwi rival – and good mate – Bradley Wilson-Dean was pivotal in securing a deal for the 21-year-old.

"Brad’s been racing over there since 2015, he’s been doing everything he can to help me get a team spo," Congreve said.

"He put the word out and it’s all worked out, I’m pretty rapt."

Having English-born grandparents on his mother Fiona’s side was also crucial.

"I’m pretty lucky really, I wouldn’t have got the team spot because Newcastle don’t have an international licence so you’ve got to be a British rider."

Congreve starts off as the No 7-ranked rider with the Diamonds, while Wilson-Dean spearheads the team when the domestic season begins in April.

A three-time New Zealand under-21 speedway champion, Congreve aims to emulate Wilson-Dean who has also raced in Poland, Denmark and Sweden.

"That’s the game plan. Go there, give it everything, try and get some good results and see where that leads," said Congreve who was aware of New Zealand’s legacy with the Tyneside club.

"Ivan’s ridden there, there’s plenty of history.

"It’ll be cool to try and get some some points for them."

Ivan Mauger. Photo: Getty Images

Mauger, a six-time world speedway champion who died in 2018, raced in Newcastle’s traditional black and white livery from 1963-68.

Cantabrian Mark Thorpe was the latest Kiwi to race for Newcastle from 1989-94.

"Bringing in Bradley and George seems a very natural step," said Diamonds club owner Rob Grant.

"George comes to us with a reputation of being a good hard rider who won’t give an inch in his races."

With domestic competition limited due to Covid-19, Congreve, who switched focus from motocross when he was 12-years-old, has been spending plenty of training days at Moore Park Speedway in West Melton.

"I’m trying to get as many laps in as possible before going away. I’m trying to keep bike fit," he said.