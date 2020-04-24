Friday, 24 April 2020

Aldy's 100th birthday bash a 'memorable' one

    By Bea Gooding
    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    CELEBRATIONS: Aldy Butcher was surprised to see loved ones, decorations and flowers in the courtyard for her 100th birthday. Photo: Supplied.

    On a bright, sunny day in Christchurch, Aldy Butcher's family and friends surprised her with a 100th birthday celebration she'll never forget.

    Sitting from her "throne" on Friday amongst a sea of flowers, banners and cards within the gates of Archer Retirement Village and Rest Home, Aldy's loved ones sang happy birthday and clapped from afar.

    Archer residents watched on from their units, family members stood physically distanced outside and even staff from the medical centre across the road waved and clapped on Aldy's special day.

    100-YEARS-OLD: Family and friends came together, physically distanced, to celebrated Aldy Butcher's special milestone. Photo: Supplied.

    Aldy's daughter-in-law Wendy Butcher was certain the celebration would be a memorable one, and that family and friends from across the world watched the festivities unfold live on Facebook.

    "She was a bit surprised but very happy," she said.

    "In some ways, she was quite lucky as it was dramatically different [anyway.] It was a very special and different kind of birthday that makes it more memorable."

    Medical centre staff from across the road wave at the birthday girl and her small entourage. Photo: Supplied.

    This weekend the milestone was meant to be celebrated at the 100-year-old's former school, Rangi Ruru Girls' School, where she attended for almost 10 years.

    Apart from her long-awaited letter from the Queen, Wendy said Aldy did not expect to receive greetings from the prime minister, the governor-general and the local MP - another special surprise on the day.

    It was a busy birthday for Aldy fielding multiple phone calls and video chats from grandchildren and friends.

    Greeting Aldy Butcher from afar. Photo: Supplied.

    One friend from her local church even played the birthday song on a harp.

    Said Wendy: "After lots of Zoom calls she's a bit exhausted though, but it was a beautiful day."

    A sign outside Archer Retirement Village and Rest Home encouraging cars to honk for Aldy's 100th birthday. Photo:Supplied.

