Bomb disposal team called out to deal with mortar in Christchurch suburb

    By Matt Slaughter
    Old unexploaded mortar shells. Photo: File / Getty Images
    Members of the New Zealand Defence Force and police were called out after a historical weapon that fires explosive projectiles was found in Christchurch this morning.

    Police were alerted to the presence of the mortar at a property on Guildford St, Burnside, about 9.40am on Thursday.

    "An NZDF Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was advised and has now safely removed the object," said a police spokeswoman.  

    "A cordon was initially in place as a precaution but has now been removed."

    A mortar fires explosive projectiles called mortar bombs at low speeds for short ranges and at high-arcing trajectories. 

    Mortars have been used for hundreds of years, originally in siege warfare. By World War 2, mortars could fire as many as 30 bombs per minute, and had a range of more than 2300m with different shell types.

     

