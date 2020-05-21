City council investigates Summit Rd after fatal crash

Photo: Geoff Sloan

Christchurch City Council traffic engineers will be undertaking an investigation into a fatal crash on Summit Rd on Tuesday alongside police.

Transport operations manager Stephen Wright said the city council’s investigation would focus on the role road infrastructure played in the crash.

An elderly man died after his car went over a bank on Summit Rd about 1km from Evans Pass Rd.

The city council is also looking at road safety improvements for a different section of the road after sisters Tayla, 17, and Sunmara Alexander, 16, were killed in a car crash last year.

Their father Jason Alexander presented a petition signed by 6400 people to the city council calling for more sturdy barriers along Summit Rd to prevent a similar incident happening in the future. Last week, a 19-year-old man was charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death, as well as dangerous driving causing injury and driving without the appropriate licence.

Wright said road safety improvement options are currently being considered and investigated in response to the petition along the section of the road between Dyers Pass and Rapaki Track.