Gang member arrested over Linwood shooting to remain in custody

Hendrix Rawiri Jury. Photo: NZ Police

A gang member arrested after a month on the run has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

Hendrix Jury, who was seen travelling to Hawke's Bay on a domestic flight to Napier in the wake of a shooting in Christchurch on August 30, was found by police and taken into custody "without incident" in Hastings on Thursday.

Due to appear in Hastings District Court on Friday, the 27-year-old was remanded in custody until his next appearance on October 27.

Jury will now face further charges, a spokesperson said.

A warrant was issued for his arrest one week after the shooting in broad daylight left a man hospitalised with gunshot wounds.

Shots were fired on the corner of Hereford St and Stanmore Rd in the city at 11.15am on Tuesday, August 30, leading to a large manhunt.

Police released distinctive photos of Jury, showing him with a full-face tattoo, with Mongrel Mob gang phrases including "Sieg Heil" and multiple swastikas.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters previously used Twitter to publicly question how Jury was able to board a domestic flight to the North Island in early September.

Peters revealed photos of a shirtless man who appeared to be Jury, sporting large distinctive Mongrel Mob tattoos, on an Air New Zealand flight.

A police spokesperson said when Jury boarded the flight out of Christchurch, he had not been identified as a suspect in the shooting incident.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman earlier described Jury as "extremely dangerous".

The victim of the shooting was discharged from hospital and was recovering at home.

-Hawkes Bay Today