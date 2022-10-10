Have your say on plan to lower speed limits around schools

The Road to Zero Strategy aims to have safe speed limits around all schools by the end of 2027, with an interim target of 40 per cent of schools by June 2024. Photo: File imahe

Christchurch City Council is asking for feedback on a plan to lower speed limits across more than 500km of the roading network.

The Road to Zero Strategy aims to have safe speed limits around all schools by the end of 2027, with an interim target of 40 per cent of schools by June 2024.

City council transport operations Manager Stephen Wright said busier roads, such as Riccarton Rd and Papanui Rd, may have variable 30km/h speed limits that will operate during school start and finish times only.

"We’re prioritising streets, neighbourhoods and settlements around schools to make it safer for whānau to get to and from school.

"Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has changed the way speed limits are set which encourages us to implement an area-wide approach for consistency, especially around schools, using permanent 30km/h speed limits," he says.

A map showing the planned speed limit reductions can be found here. The current consultation, which opened today, includes planned changes for the next two to three years. However, Wright said a 10-year plan is being developed for short and long-term speed changes.

“We’ve heard community concerns about vehicles travelling at excessive speeds through local streets and, to address these, we’ve been introducing lower speed limits through the Slow Speed Neighbourhood Programme,” Wright says.

“We installed five Slow Speed Neighbourhoods in the last year, and there is funding for five more this year and five in the following year.”