More fun and games at City2Surf

For the first time ever, the Star Media City2Surf finish area welcomes Poipoia! Time to Play – a free play zone that gives participants of all ages an opportunity to connect, have fun and try new games together.

This is part of Sport Canterbury and Healthy Families Ōtautahi’s overall mission to empower and enable a play centric city that supports healthy people and places.

Sport Canterbury chief executive Julyan Falloon said play is powerful for both physical and mental health.

“As a city we are familiar with challenges. When our tamariki have time and space to play, the brain has time to heal. In times of crisis and beyond, we recognise how critical it is that families can connect in this way,” said Falloon.

Fun and games after the event. Photo Supplied

Through the Ōtautahi initiative known as Poipoia! Time to Play, Falloon’s team has engaged event organisers to ensure that the family friendly environments are enhanced with simple resources and ample space for families to play and try new activities together.

“We are grateful that events such as the Star Media City2Surf share our vision – for people of all ages to benefit in an enduring way.

“When families enjoy playing together, it becomes a habit rather than an occasion – something they take home, and certainly something that supports their health and wellbeing,” said Falloon.

The popular Sport Canterbury play trailer will be available within the free play zone, allowing whānau to unwind and enjoy some games at the finish.

From balls, to tug ‘o’ war ropes, mini stilts, to frisbees, hula hoops, to chalk, and loose parts, the ingredients are simple but inspirational – there is truly “something for everyone.”

The play trailer is popular with the community and available to borrow for birthday parties, community events and gatherings free of charge (conditions apply).

“It can change the experience of a family on the day of an event – and their outlook when they head home – if they are encouraged to pause, connect and have the space available to play,” said Falloon.

About Poipoia! Time to Play

The name has been gifted to Sport Canterbury by Puamiria Parata-Goodall from Te Pākura Ltd. Puamiria has a lead role in naming many places and buildings throughout Waitaha on behalf of different rūnanga.