Poll: What should the punishment be for running a red light?

"Impatient" Christchurch motorists running red lights are putting themselves and other road users at risk.

Monitoring at the Peer St, Yaldhurst Rd and Curletts Rd intersection recorded 12,336 vehicles running red lights last year.

AA Canterbury/West Coast chair John Skevington is now calling for greater penalties for drivers who run red lights. Police can currently issue a $150 infringement fine but Skevington wants that fine doubled and demerit points added for the offending drivers.